Arrest made in case of Delight church fire

A Murfreesboro woman was arrested Monday morning and is expected to be charged this week in connection with the fire that recently destroyed a Delight church.

Sarah Jane Humphry, 34, turned herself in to Pike County authorities Monday morning at the county jail. She is expected to be charged with felony breaking or entering, theft of property and arson.

The Crossroads Assembly of God Church in Delight was destroyed by fire the morning of Sunday, Sept. 3. The incident at the church is still under investigation.

Humphry is currently out on parole from the state prison system. She was sentenced to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction in October 2015 on the charges of probation revocation, aggravated assault, second-degree criminal mischief, breaking or entering, residential burglary and two counts of theft of property.