Scrappers seek ‘consistency’

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

The Nashville Scrappers wrapped up their second week of fall camp with a scrimmage Friday morning at Scrapper Stadium.

Coach Mike Volarvich saw some positives and some areas which need improvement as the team prepares for this week’s Back-to-School Bash and next week’s scrimmage against El Dorado at Southern Arkansas University.

Consistency and intensity are two things which Volarvich wants to see improve.

“Right now, the biggest thing for us as coaches is trying to get all 11 players on each side of the ball to play with intensity on every snap, whistle to whistle,” Volarvich said. “We have guys with very little varsity time, and with that youth knowing what to do is one of our biggest hurdles.”

Volarvich said he has seen “good things from a lot of young players who’ve stepped up and answered the call.”

Defensively, “I like where we are. We’re a little ahead of last year. That’s playing with a completely new front seven. All four linebackers and three defensive linemen are new for us. To jump in and make plays has been positive.”

The Scrapper secondary “was better in the second scrimmage than they were in the first. They didn’t give up any deep balls.”

On offense, “We still have a way to go to be at the level we want to be. The defense usually starts a little faster. If you get out and run around the ball and play with great effort, you have a good chance,” Volarvich said.

The Scrappers are focusing on consistency, according to Volarvich. “We need to put it all together.”

This week, the team will “work on intensity and playing every snap hard. We can’t be a championship team and take plays off. You never know what will happen. You have to play hard all the time.”

The bash will be Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Scrapper Stadium.

The scrimmage against El Dorado will be Thursday, Aug. 24, at Southern Arkansas University with the time to be announced.