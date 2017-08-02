Scrapper Showdown set Aug. 7

The Scrapper Showdown will be Monday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. in the Nashville High School cafeteria. Tickets are $15 and are available at the administration office, from Scrapper athletes and at the door.

Former NFL star Keith Jackson will be the speaker.

The evening will include a barbecue dinner, live auction, silent auction, raffle and games.

The Showdown is a fund-raiser for the Scrapper Booster Club.

Some of the auction items include the following:

Cheerleader for the day

Captain for the day

Reserved booth in press box

Reserved parking at stadium

Reserved parking at arena

Reserved hospitality room at arena

Birthday party in Dome or arena

State baseball ring or pendant

Autographed Dallas Cowboy helmet and football autographed by Dak Prescott donated by Robbie and Mark Stavely

Autographed Arkansas baseball bat donated by Robbie and Mark Stavely

Goody baskets from Mineral Springs Pawn

Goody basket from Southern Drawl Boutique

Handmade Santa and reindeer yard decoration from Ron Alexander

Scrapper putter from Michael Howard/Farm Bureau Insurance

$250 tuition credit from CCCUA

Razorback basketball and baseball tickets from York Gary Auto

Oil changes for a year from York Gary Auto

Hair highlights from Amy Faulkner

Frozen foods from Tyson

Necklace from The Black Pearl

Windshield repair from David Goss

Texas Rangers tickets from Southwest Arkansas Radio

Items from Power Pharmacy, Ivan Smith and Nashville Collision Center.

A native of Little Rock, Jackson graduated from Parkview High School and attended the University of Oklahoma from 1984-1987 on a football scholarship as a tight end. During his carer, the Sooners were 42-5-1 and won the national championship. Jackson received his bachelor of arts degree from OU in 3 1/2 years.

He was the 13th pick in the first round of the 1988 NFL draft. During his first season, Jackson recorded 81 receptions for 869 yards and 6 touchdowns and was the NFC offensive rookie of the year. He was the only first-year player to be selected for the NFL Pro Bowl.

In nine seasons with Philadelphia, Miami and Green Bay, Jackson was picked for six Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro three times. In his final season, Jackson made 40 catches for 505 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns. The Packers were 16-3 and won the Super Bowl.

Before he retired from the NFL, Jackson saw the need to help American youth during the violence and turmoil they faced. He developed an academic center for youth in Little Rock. In 1992, PARK (Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids) was incorporated and became a non-profit organization under his leadership as board president.

Jackson worked in broadcasting following his football career, serving as an analyst with TNT, the Oklahoma Sooner network, Fox Sports and the Arkansas Razorback Sports Network, IMG. He retired from the Razorback broadcasting position at the end of last season so that he will be able to attend his sons’ football games.