Obituary: William Duncan “Bill” Warren, 69, of Black Springs

William Duncan “Bill” Warren, age 69, of Black Springs, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2017.

He was born on March 26, 1948 in Black Springs, the son of William Granville Warren and Opal Carter Warren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Gwen Weibl.

He was a retired carpenter and farmer and member of Murphy Baptist Church. He was a United States Navy Seabee veteran of the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife, Marcie Warren of Black Springs; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Michael Bawden of Vandervoort and Michelle and Jason Bailey of Cove; his step-daughter, Vanessa Horn of Murfreesboro; his step-son, Ryan K. Horn of Caddo Gap; his niece, Jayden Fant of Black Springs; his siblings and their spouses, Honnus and Linda Warren of Acorn, Patsy Warren Manley of Black Springs, Kenny and Donnah Warren of Black Springs and Debbie and Robby Robbins of Mount Ida; his grandchildren and their spouses, David and Lori Baker, Cody and Taylor Baker, Koda Bailey, Kala Harwood and Caleb Belknap, Michael Bawden, III, Shaylia Morris Horn, Jacee Watson, Damion Watson, Zayden Horn, Hayden Horn, Alexis Watson, Matthew Bour and Jonathan Nickelson; three great-grandsons, Kaden Baker, Kamden Baker and Jagger Baker; his sister-in-law, Bridgett Fant; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Sherri Chambers; and his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.

Services were held at 10:00 AM, Monday, August 28, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. James “Cub” Black officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy honor guard.

Visitation was Sunday, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the funeral home. Interment was in Murphy Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Honnus Warren, Kenny Warren, Michael Bawden, Michael Watson, Travis Fryar and Quirino Morales.

Honorary pallbearers were his grandsons, his nephews, the nurses and staff of Hospice of Central Arkansas and Dr. Manjusha Kota and staff.

