Obituary: William D. “Bill” McKay, 83, of Story

He is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Ruby (Stewart) McKay along with four brothers and two sisters: Ernest McKay, Earl McKay, Plemon McKay, Leon McKay, Cuba Gean McKay, and Coney Lou McKay. Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joyce McKay, and four children: John McKay, Terry Harrod (spouse: Chris), Kathy James (spouse: Tony), and Kim Hazelbaker (spouse: Jeff). He is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Amy Martinez, Amber Brown (spouse: Jason), Cody Harrod, Chase Battle-Smith, and Jessica McKellar (spouse: Jordan). Great-grandchildren include Anna, Alyssa, Jayden, Katie June, and Connor. Bill is survived by one brother and one sister: Howell McKay and Fay Qualls, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was an active man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, working in his garden, and pitching horseshoes. He seized every opportunity to pass along his knowledge to his children and grandchildren. He fostered a hunting tradition amongst friends and family members where he hosted a deer camp every year. His knowledge of hunting and fishing seemed to be second to none, and his navigational skills were much appreciated during late-night raccoon hunts. He was known for raising redbone hunting dogs, which also contributed to the success of late-night hunts. Bill loved fishing on Lake Ouachita with other men that were members of his church. He treasured the camaraderie and the bond that was associated with spending time with fellow brothers in Christ. Many pieces of furniture reside in different homes as a result of his premiere woodworking abilities. Some of his pieces include rocking chairs, end tables, footstools, and miniature firearms. Each year he spent countless hours working in his garden. He produced crops of all kinds that were used for feeding his family and other families within the community in which he lived. Lastly, he was known for his love of horseshoes. Bill competed in the N.H.P.A. (National Horseshoe Pitchers Association) for many years, achieving many accomplishments. His most notable accomplishment was in 1998 whenever he won the men’s State Championship for the state of Arkansas. His knowledge, care, presence and love will be missed by all. His final resting place is the Lee Cemetery.

Arrangements were made by Thornton Funeral Home in Mount Ida, AR.