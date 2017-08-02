Obituary: Thomas Alton Robertson, Sr., 93, of Alpine

Thomas Alton Robertson, Sr., age 93, of Alpine, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

He was born on January 28, 1924 in the Red Oak community of Clark County, the son of Otto Robertson and Mattie Thomason Robertson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mattie Euple Boyd Robertson; his son, Thomas Alton Robertson, Jr.; his grandson, Michael Robertson; his brother, Ford Robertson; and his nephew, Jackie Robertson.

As a young man, he worked in the old cinnabar mines, a mineral that proved toxic to all of the workers. He was one of the last of those surviving miners. He retired as a rural mail carrier, but also worked as an insurance agent for Shelter Insurance and an egg farmer for Robertson Egg Farms. He was a charter member of the Alpine Presbyterian Church and was a long-time caretaker of the Alpine Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mattie “Betty” Robertson of Alpine; his son and daughter-in-law, Larry Joe and Steva Robertson of Alpine; his daughter-in-law, Thelma Pittman Robertson of Benton; his grandchildren, Steven Anthony Stone, Timothy John Robertson, Missy Robertson Bullard and her husband, Jay, Laurie Robertson Jester and her husband, Mike, Holly Robertson Bunner and her husband, Randy, and Christopher Warren Robertson; his great-grandchildren, Arabella Bunner, Julia Bullard, Tyler Massey, Evan Bledsoe, Dylan Bullard, Andrew Massey, Katrina Bunner, Jay Bullard and his wife, Mercedes, Natascha Bunner, Bryan Massey, Annalyssa Tanner and her husband, Carter, Ryan Bullard and his wife, Dominique, and Brad Bullard; and his great-great-grandchildren, Carolyne Bullard, Kameron Tanner, Ian Bullard, Kylie Tanner, Gabriella Bunner and R. J. Bullard.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 2, 2017, in the Amity First Baptist Church with Bro. John McAnally officiating.

Interment will be in Alpine Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will all be his family.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.