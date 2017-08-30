Obituary: Sharon M. Waites Wood, 70, of Hot Springs

She is survived by her husband, Keith Wood of Hot Springs; one son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Tennille Johnson of Kirby; one daughter, Cindi Johnson of Little Rock; one step-daughter, Shanna Kay Akman of Ventura, California; her mother, Pebble Waites of Lodi; seven grandchildren, David Lee Baker, Camryn Johnson, Harrison Sutton, Charlee Johnson, Christopher Akman, Cameron Akman and Madison Akman; one brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Ann Waites of Glenwood; one nephew, David A. Waites and one great-nephew, Tyler Waites, both of Draper, Utah.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 29, 2017, in the Oaklawn Baptist Church in Hot Springs with Bro. Jeff Hill and Bro. Ron Parker officiating.

Visitation was Monday evening, August 28, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the funeral home in Glenwood.

Interment was in Lodi Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers were men from Oaklawn Baptist Church.

Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Timothy Webb and the nurses and staff of Genesis Cancer Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Promise, c/o Genesis Cancer Center, 133 Harmony Park, Hot Springs, Arkansas, 71913.

