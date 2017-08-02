Obituary: Monty Wayne Delaney, 62, of Delight

Monty Wayne Delaney, 62, of Delight, Arkansas passed away July 29, 2017.

He was born June 26, 1955 in Prescott, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Delaney; one brother, Johnny Roberts; and two nephews, Ricky Warrick and Jacob Gentry.

He is survived by his beloved pet Little Wolf, his mother Reece Lamb, two sisters; Audry Warrick of Van Buren and Glenda George of Kirbyville, Texas; three nephews; Bradley Warrick and Joe George of Houston, Texas and Maverick Ellis, three nieces; Wendy Street & Maegan Gentry both of Kirbyville, Texas and Nycole Johnson and her husband James, several great nieces, several cousins and friends.