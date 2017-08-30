Obituary: Michael “Andy” Vaughn, 34, of Glenwood

Michael “Andy” Vaughn, of Glenwood, was born on January 28, 1983 and went peacefully to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 surrounded by love.

To have known Andy, you knew love, compassion and the heart of a warrior. Andy was always the one to lift a spirit or help someone when he saw a need. When Andy was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015, all the love he had ever given was returned to him from our community and anyone who had ever crossed his path. He never let the illness define him. He had the will to fight and never let it “make him a patient!”

Andy was an avid sports fan, whether it was playing golf, coaching baseball or watching his beloved Arkansas Razorbacks and Centerpoint Knights. He had a love for the game and coached many little Knights before his illness. Andy was a member of the Hopper Church of Christ.

He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and friend. His memory will live on in our hearts and in the faces of his pride and joy, Kaid and Zack.

He is survived by the love of his life, Heather, and two of his greatest blessings, Kaid and Zackery; his parents, Mike and Janice Vaughn of Mount Ida and Theresa and Marc Davis of Hot Springs Village; his siblings, Meghan and Micah Ginnett of Hot Springs Village, Ally and Nathaniel Snyder of Hot Springs, Ashley Cox and Billy Mayberry, both of Mount Ida and Gus Cox of Whitehall; his grandparents, Harold and Kathy Vaughn of Glenwood, Kathy Garner of Hot Springs Village and Bob Garner of Hot Springs; his nieces and nephews, Finn, Shep, Natalie, Dawson, Stormi, Caleb, Presley and Peyton; his aunts and uncle, Tammy Golden and Vanessa and Chad Tillery; his cousins whom were more like siblings, Jake, Kaley, Charles, Carrington, Chandler, Colton and Carson; and a host of other family members and friends that will miss him dearly.

Services were held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 27, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Harold Vaughn and Scott Vaughn officiating.

Interment was in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Pallbearers included Andrew Miller, Preston Hicks, Billy Beck, Justin Fox, Micah Ginnett, Nathaniel Synder, Jeff Horn and Billy Mayberry.

Honorary pallbearers included Jake Golden, Caleb Hicks, Dr. Lynn Cleveland and staff, Dr. John Dipersio and staff, Andy’s Pee-Wee Knights and the 5900 Family at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Andy Vaughn Scholarship Fund to benefit his sons at Diamond Bank, PO Box 800, Glenwood, Arkansas 71943 or at any Diamond Bank location.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.