Obituary: Marvin Coke Reeves III, 74, of Nashville

Marvin Coke Reeves III, 74, of Nashville, passed away on July 28, 2017.
Funeral services will be held on 4 p.m., Saturday, August 5, at Harvest Time Assembly of God, 1001 S. Washington Ave., Murfreesboro, AR 71958.
Marvin was born in Kissimmee, Fl. to Marvin Coke Reeves Jr. and Dorothy Grey on November 5, 1942. On August 19, 1995 he married Evangeline Reeves in Houston. He worked as a Truck Driver for Gifford Hill for 25 years. He served in the Marines and was awarded the Rifle Sharpshooter Badge. He was an exceptional marksman and member of the NRA. He spent most of his time reading, shooting, and exploring technology. He also enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Marvin is preceded in death by his parents Marvin Coke Reeves Jr. and Dorothy Gray and his sister Virginia (Ginger) Johnson.
Marvin is survived by his wife Evangeline Reeves and her daughters Donna Tucker and Jo Bates, his daughter Robin Cameron and son Chipper Reeves, his sisters Sarah (Betsy) Garner and Mary Miller, and he was loved dearly by his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was known for his witty character and loved for his since of humor.
The family of Marvin Reeves wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Brother Jon Funderburg, Pastor of Harvest Time Assembly of God.
You may send an online sympathy message at latimerfuneralhome.com