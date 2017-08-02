Obituary: Marvin Coke Reeves III, 74, of Nashville

Marvin Coke Reeves III, 74, of Nashville, passed away on July 28, 2017.

Funeral services will be held on 4 p.m., Saturday, August 5, at Harvest Time Assembly of God, 1001 S. Washington Ave., Murfreesboro, AR 71958.

Marvin was born in Kissimmee, Fl. to Marvin Coke Reeves Jr. and Dorothy Grey on November 5, 1942. On August 19, 1995 he married Evangeline Reeves in Houston. He worked as a Truck Driver for Gifford Hill for 25 years. He served in the Marines and was awarded the Rifle Sharpshooter Badge. He was an exceptional marksman and member of the NRA. He spent most of his time reading, shooting, and exploring technology. He also enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.