Obituary: John L. Lantz, Sr., 76, of Caddo Gap

John L. Lantz, Sr., age 76, of Caddo Gap, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2017.

He was born on February 14, 1941 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the son of Michael Benedum Lantz and Lena Mae Shaffer Lantz. On May 29, 1970, he was married to Susan Ruth Cook. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law, Zane Dittmann; his sister, Sarah Lantz; and his sister-in-law, Ruth Lantz.

A Vietnam veteran, he served in the United States Air Force and retired from the United States Army. After his military retirement, he was employed with T & E Construction for eleven years and DeAryan Land Surveying from 1996 until 2015. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America in Lawton, Oklahoma and took additional training as a Scout Master to receive his Wood Badge. He also worked with Troop 97 in Glenwood.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Lantz of Caddo Gap; his children and their spouses, Naomi R. Dittmann of Idaho, John L. Lantz, Jr. of Hot Springs, Rachel E. and Nathan DeAryan and Nathaniel D. Lantz, all of Caddo Gap, Matthew R. and Breanna Lantz of Kodiak, Alaska, Lydia M. and Michael Kilfether, Leah A. and Robert Lane and Daniel J. Lantz, all of Caddo Gap; two brothers and their spouses, Michael Bruce and Wanda Lantz of California and James and Maxine Lantz of Canada; twenty-two grandchildren; one great-grandbaby expected to be here in September; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 12, 2017, in the Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church with Gary McWilliams and Kyle Cowart officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday, 1:00 PM until service time, at the church.

Interment with full military honors will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery near Caddo Gap.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.