Obituary: Jeana Francis, 48, of Amity

Jeana Francis, age 48, of Amity, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2017.
She was born on December 20, 1968 in Murfreesboro, the daughter of Cecil Curtis Johnson and Billie Jean Johnson. On July 27, 2007, she was married to Dewain Francis. She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband, Dewain Francis of Amity; her mother, Billie Jean Johnson of Stuttgart; her brother, Clint Johnson of Delight; her sister, Donna Simmons of Stuttgart; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services were held on Wednesday, August 23, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Jerry Fagan and Bro. Wallace Simmons officiating.
Interment will be in Mount Tabor Cemetery.
