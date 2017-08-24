Obituary: Ila E. Grover-Moore, 87, of Oden

Ila E. Grover-Moore, age 87, of Oden, Arkansas, passed away August 19, 2017, surrounded by her family.

Ila was born June 21, 1930 in Gravely, AR to the late Joseph G and Rosie D Adams. She is survived by her daughter Cristina Rose Campbell (Kenneth), sons Benny Grover (Jill) and Joseph Grover (Nora), 8 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren and other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard Alton Grover, 2nd husband Thomas Moore, a great granddaughter Kiela Gem Knowles, a great great grandson Anthony Jeroma Ruiz, and brothers Lewis Adams and Clyde Roy Adams.

A celebration of Ila’s life is scheduled for Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 1:00 PM at her home at 61 Whitetown Rd in Oden, AR.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home in Mount Ida, AR.