Obituary: Gene Allen Coffman, 62, of Glenwood

Gene Allen Coffman, age 62, of Glenwood, passed to be with his Lord on Sunday, August 20, 2017, of natural causes.

Gene was born on April 27, 1955, in Glenwood, the son of Leonard Coffman and Geneva Coffman. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Sue Green; and one brother, Algie Coffman.

Gene attended Glenwood and Kirby schools, graduating from Glenwood High School with honors in may of 1973.

He was also a member of the Glenwood High School Beta Club. During his high school years, he also attended Henderson College and worked at Baker’s IGA Grocery Store. He graduated from Henderson College with a Bachelor of Arts degree on August 6, 1976. Gene was a United States Air Force veteran and served as a Security Specialist from 1976 until 1980, at which time he left the military and returned to Henderson College and received a master of Science in Education on August 10, 1984. He was a member of Alpha omega Eta.

Gene was employed with the Bean Lumber Company for 25 years, and was currently employed by Sanders Security. He enjoyed playing pool.

He is survived by three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Roger and Helen Coffman of Jacksonville, David Coffman and Albert and Mary Coffman; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Elise and Johnny mitchell and Johnnie and Steve Horn, all of Glenwood; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 26, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Glenwood with Bro. Jack Herring officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews, nieces and friends.

The family and friends will meet at the home of Elise Mitchell after the memorial services for a potluck meal.

