Obituary: Doris Ann Mayberry, 73, of Hot Springs

Doris Ann Mayberry, 73, of Hot Springs, passed away August 23, 2017 at her home.

She was born November 15, 1943 to the late Wilburn and Sylvia Hyde. Doris grew up in Mt. Ida, but later relocated to Hot Springs. She enjoyed listening to live music (especially her son Mike), line dancing, crossword puzzles, strong coffee, going to the beach, and spending time with her beloved family and friends.

She is preceded in death by both her parents, one sister Glenda Sue, and her youngest son, Jeff Mayberry.