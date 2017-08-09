Obituary: Dennis M. Warren, 77, of Cary NC

Dennis M. Warren, 77, of Cary, NC, died peacefully on July 26, 2017 at Rex Healthcare, after a long struggle with chronic illness in the company of his two sons, George and Jeff.

Dennis was born in Mena, Arkansas on Dec 24, 1939 to his late parents, Dewey Warren and Nettie Kelly. An only child, he spent his formative years in the care of his mother and maternal grandparents, the late Wade and June Kelly, of Oden, Arkansas. Dennis graduated from Acorn High School before attending and graduating from Henderson State Teacher’s College in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.