Obituary: Dennis M. Warren, 77, of Cary NC

Dennis M. Warren, 77, of Cary, NC, died peacefully on July 26, 2017 at Rex Healthcare, after a long struggle with chronic illness in the company of his two sons, George and Jeff.
Dennis was born in Mena, Arkansas on Dec 24, 1939 to his late parents, Dewey Warren and Nettie Kelly. An only child, he spent his formative years in the care of his mother and maternal grandparents, the late Wade and June Kelly, of Oden, Arkansas. Dennis graduated from Acorn High School before attending and graduating from Henderson State Teacher’s College in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
After graduation, Dennis was commissioned in the U.S. Army as a Signal Corps Officer, where he served meritoriously for over 20 years, which included two tours in Vietnam and training and assignments at Fort Gordon, Georgia, Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, the Pentagon, Panama, Fort Ritchie, Maryland, Richards Gebaur Air Force Base and Fort Huachuca, Arizona. He earned a Masters of Business Administration from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where he also taught ROTC. Following his storied career in the Army which culminated in his promotion to Lieutenant Colonel, Dennis had a successful career as a coin dealer and college instructor.
Dennis is survived by his two sons, George Hawver of McDonough, GA and Jeff Warren of Cary, North Carolina. He leaves being a loving family which includes, daughters-in-law, Sonya Hawver and Missy Warren; five grandchildren, Justin Moody, Nichole Maness, Brad Hawver, Chapman Warren and Mivvi Warren; and four great grandchildren, Isabella Maness, Gavin Maness, Christopher Kavanagh and Linus Moody; with a fifth expected in August.
An interment ceremony will be conducted at a date to be determined at his family plot in Macedonia Cemetery near Oden, Arkansas.
Visitation was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at First United Methodist Church in Cary, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. presided over by Pastor H. William Green. An interment ceremony will be conducted at a date to be determined at his family plot in Macedonia Cemetery near Oden, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Macedonia Cemetery Association, 182 Singleton Road, Pencil Bluff, Arkansas 71965. Online condolences may be made at bolesfuneralhome.com. Miller-Boles Funeral Home is serving the family.