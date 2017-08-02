Obituary: Dean Rankin, 84, of Roy

Dean Rankin, age 84, of Roy, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

He was born on May 10, 1933 at Roy, the son of Henry Homer Rankin and Daisy Myrtle Stuart Rankin. On Feb. 3, 1967, he was married to Lelah Glenn Rankin. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Michelle Lee Sorrells; his parents; and two sisters, Martha Lou Rankin and Annie Mae Rankin Wisdom.

Dean was a well-known carpenter in the area and a trade he worked for 49 years before retiring. He enjoyed wood carving and belonged to the Woodcarvers Association. He loved being with his grandchildren and was a member of the Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Lelah Rankin of Roy; two children and their spouses, Ramona Ann and Darrell Sorrells of Murfreesboro and Ike and Patricia Rankin of Roy; three grandsons, Isaac Daniel Rankin, Harold Lee Rankin and Jacob Matthew Sorrells; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2017, in the Murfreesboro First Baptist Church with Harold Lee Rankin and Rob Evans officiating.

Visitation was Sunday, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment was in the Roy Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers were Justin Crabtree, Johnce Parrish, Lance Terrell, Ray Terrell, Chicken Jones and Minor Chaney

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com