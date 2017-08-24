Obituary: Bettie L. Day, 87, of Nashville

Bettie L. Day, 87, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Ark.

She was born on June 26, 1930, in Kiamitia, Texas, the daughter of the late L.W. and Ola Raleigh Clark.

She was a member of the Maranatha Baptist Church.

Mrs. Day was preceded in death by her parents, L.W. and Ola Clark, as well as her husband, Billy Day.

Survivors include: one son, Tim Ashbrook and wife, Veronica, of Kirby, Ark.; daughters, Jeannie Fritts and husband, Wesley, of Nashville, Ark.; Michelle Lloyd and husband, Ned, of Australia; Sharon Priddy of Texas; Melissa Young and husband, Brad, of Cove, Ark.; one brother, Howard Clark; three grandchildren, Billy McBay and wife, Tonia, Dwayne Fritts and wife, Stephanie, Wesley Fritts and Mandy; eight great-grandchildren, Titus, Emily, Braden, Tristen, Sydney, Carson, Payton, and Brett.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville, with Bro. Bruce Short officiating. Burial to follow at Restland Memorial Park under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com