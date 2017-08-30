New HMH hospitalist likes ‘camaraderie, pace’ of life in Nashville

By Terrica Hendrix

News-Leader staff

Nigerian-born Dr. Chinedu Ede is one of two new hospitalists at Howard Memorial Hospital.

While in Nigeria, Dr. Ede “completed my medical education there,” be said. “I relocated to the U.S. to join my wife. I completed my residency in Family Medicine at UAMS, Little Rock.”

Ede explained that he was drawn to HMH “because it is efficiently managed. Compared to other hospitals I have visited, it stands out,” he said.

“The working environment is conducive and the staff have been awesome. The staff are dedicated to patients and they exhibit a sense of camaraderie.”

Additionally, he said, Nashville has been so welcoming and peaceful. “It is a small but self-sufficient town. The pace of life is easy going … less stressful compared to bigger cities.”

When Ede has spare time, he enjoys watching soccer and hanging out with his friends.

He said he chose to become a hospitalist because “I love taking care of complicated hospitalized patients. I enjoy coordinating care with various subspecialists and hospital staff to provide comprehensive care to my patients. Because I am in the hospital for long hours, I am able to follow up with patients’ testing more frequently and take immediate action if needed. I can also communicate with family members more effectively since I am based in the hospital.”

Ede is a family practice specialist who graduated – with honors – with a Bachelor of Medicine from Ebonyi State University in Abakliki, Nigeria, in 2007, according to HMH.