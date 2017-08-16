Netters open with wins at Hope

HOPE – The Scrapper and Scrapperette tennis teams opened the season Monday afternoon with road victories against Hope.

The Scrappers defeated the Bobcats 2-0, while the Scrapperettes took a 6-1 win over the Lady Bobcats.

In boys singles, Caleb Newton defeated Clarence Mayberry 8-0.

Eli Howard also defeated Mayberry 8-0.

Results for girls singles include the following:

Maddie Pinkerton def. Shelbie Godwin 8-5.

Amber Barnett def. Tristen Jones 8-1.

Ashlyn Newton lost to Cheyenne Newman 1-6.

Ashlyn Gibbs def. Hanna McCorkle 8-1.

Girls doubles results include the following:

Olivia Herzog and Leslie Lingo def. Godwin and Jones 8-3.

Autumn Dyer and Ashlyn Gibbs def. McCorkle and Newman 8-0.

Karina Cogburn and Maya Fant def. Nelson Reddy and Mayra Garcia 8-3.

The next matches for the Scrappers and Scrapperettes will be on Thursday, Aug. 17, at Arkadelphia.