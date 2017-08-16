Netters open with wins at Hope

HOPE – The Scrapper and Scrapperette tennis teams opened the season Monday afternoon with road victories against Hope.
The Scrappers defeated the Bobcats 2-0, while the Scrapperettes took a 6-1 win over the Lady Bobcats.
In boys singles, Caleb Newton defeated Clarence Mayberry 8-0.
Eli Howard also defeated Mayberry 8-0.
Results for girls singles include the following:
Maddie Pinkerton def. Shelbie Godwin 8-5.
Amber Barnett def. Tristen Jones 8-1.
Ashlyn Newton lost to Cheyenne Newman 1-6.
Ashlyn Gibbs def. Hanna McCorkle 8-1.
Girls doubles results include the following:
Olivia Herzog and Leslie Lingo def. Godwin and Jones 8-3.
Autumn Dyer and Ashlyn Gibbs def. McCorkle and Newman 8-0.
Karina Cogburn and Maya Fant def. Nelson Reddy and Mayra Garcia 8-3.
The next matches for the Scrappers and Scrapperettes will be on Thursday, Aug. 17, at Arkadelphia.