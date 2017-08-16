Nashville cheerleaders receive camp awards

The Nashville High School cheerleaders received a rating of “Superior” during a recent B2 camp.

Eight cheerleaders received All-American awards at the camp, including Breanna Peebles, MacKenzie Brown, Olivia Herzog, Jordan Revels, Steyanna Bailey, Julianne Futrell, Macie Goff and Addy Harmon.

The squad received four team awards, including Top Motions, Top Jump, Overall Spirit, and Leadership.

Individual Awards included Breanna Peebles, Top Dance; Macie Goff, Top Tumbler and Monique Flores, Best Team Leader.