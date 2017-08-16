Home Sports Nashville cheerleaders receive camp awards

Nashville cheerleaders receive camp awards

Nashville News Leader
The Scrapper cheerleaders received a number of awards during a B2 camp earlier this month. The girls include (front row) Ebony Jefferson, Cecily Sweeden, Monique Flores, Leslie Lingo, Lindsey O'Donnell, and Kimberly Perez; (back row) Jordan Revels, Steyanna Bailey, Addy Harmon, Olivia Herzog, MacKenzie Brown, Julianne Futrell, Macie Goff, and Breanna Peebles. Susan Renfrow is the cheerleading coach.

The Nashville High School cheerleaders received a rating of “Superior” during a recent B2 camp.

Eight cheerleaders received All-American awards at the camp, including Breanna Peebles, MacKenzie Brown, Olivia Herzog, Jordan Revels, Steyanna Bailey, Julianne Futrell, Macie Goff and Addy Harmon.

The squad received four team awards, including Top Motions, Top Jump, Overall Spirit, and Leadership.

Individual Awards included Breanna Peebles, Top Dance; Macie Goff, Top Tumbler and Monique Flores, Best Team Leader.

