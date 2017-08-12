Montgomery County filled with live music venues every Saturday Night

DEWAYNE HOLLOWAY

One of the most underutilized resources in Montgomery County is the variety of live music available free of charge every Saturday night.

Whether it be Blue Bell Store, Double T Diner, or The Front Porch Stage one can fill their evening with some of the best music in Arkansas. All three venues offer local and regional artists an opportunity to share their talents with area residents and visitors.

Blue Bell Store is home to a weekly Bluegrass Jam Session. Everyone is welcome to come sit in on the jam, or you can just come sit and enjoy the music while feasting on one of the best burgers in the state. The jam session usually kicks off around 6 p.m. and runs till everyone wears out (usually around 8 p.m.).

Blue Bell Cafe is located in Story at the intersection of Highway 27 North and Highway 298.

Double T Diner is located in Mount Ida just off the square. They offer a wide variety of menu items to eat while you listen to a different act each Saturday night. A board on the wall serves as a marquee, keeping everyone up to date on who is playing throughout the month.

Double T Diner resides in a spacious facility that has ample room for diners and music lovers. The stage is located just inside the door and there is plenty of room for those who might want to cut a rug while enjoying a variety of styles of music each week. Shows usually begin at 6 p.m.

The Front Porch Stage is located on the Courthouse Square in Mount Ida and is one of the best outdoor music venues in the area. They offer free concerts each Saturday night at 7 p.m. from May through October. They are conveniently located within walking distance to several local restaurants. They also have a concession stand for those who don’t want to miss a minute of the show.

One can find their schedule on their website at frontporchstage.org.