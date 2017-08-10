Montgomery County 4-H Color Splash Fun Run scheduled for August 26

The Montgomery County Courthouse Square will be bursting with color, Saturday, August 26, as The 4-H Clubs of Montgomery County present their annual 4-H Color Splash Fuan Run. As the primary fundraiser for county 4-H Clubs, The Color Splash Fun Run offers everyone an opportunity to improve their health while improving the lives of area youth. In times past official times have been kept and logged in online. However, in an attempt to create a more family friendly atmosphere event organizers have decided to treat the run as an untimed event. Participants are more than welcome to track their own progress throughout the event. County Agent Amy Monk explained that one of the key elements to the event was the “color splashes” that runners received as they progressed along the course. Many competitive runners saw this as a possible distraction. She added since “color splash” is a major part of the event they decided it would be best to dial the competitive nature of the event back. Event organizers also encourage groups of all kinds and sizes to come together to participate in the fun run. Dress up and and come ready to enjoy a fun way to help Montgomery County 4-Hers. Registration for the event is $10 for the fun run and $25 for the fun run and tye dye t-shirt. Prepaid registration must be received by August 17 to guarantee you will receive a t-shirt. Forms are available at the Montgomery County Extension Office, or at uaex.edu/counties/montgomery/ For more information please contact the Montgomery County Extension Office at (870) 867-2311.

4-H Color Splash Fun Run scheduled for August 26