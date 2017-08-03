Man dies by self inflicted gun shot at Albert Pike Recreation Area

A man facing manslaughter charges in Texas died of an apparent self inflicted gunshot Saturday, July 29, in the Albert Pike Recreation Area according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The release states that Chief Deputy Will Brakefield approached a parked vehicle in the Camp Albert Pike area at approximately 2:21 p.m., where he observed a male occupant in the vehicle. After tapping on the window to awaken the occupant, Chief Deputy Brakefield reported that he heard a distinctive pop.

Chief Deputy Brakefield then called U.S. Forest Service LEO Jake Rains to assist him. The two officers approached the vehicle at which time they discovered that the occupant of the vehicle had suffered from an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound. The Montgomery County Coroner was called to the scene and the occupant of the car was pronounced dead.

The man was identified, but the MCSO has not released his name pending notification of next of kin. The press release stated that he was facing manslaughter charges in Texas, but no details were given on that case.