‘Leader Board’ for the week of August 16, 2017

Howard County Fall Trade Day Nov. 4

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Howard County has already announced the dates for the Howard County Fall Trade Day as Saturday, Nov. 4.

The fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Howard County Fairgrounds, 1564 Highway 371 West in Nashville.

Vendors, businesses and organizations are urged to bring crafts, antiques, collectibles, new and refurbished items, home-prepared foods, resale goods, etc. for the event.

Proceeds from booth rentals will be matched by the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund and will be used for college scholarships for single parents in Howard County.

Vendors will keep all proceeds from their sales.

Fall soccer sign-up runs through Sept. 4

Registration for the Nashville Parks and Recreation’s 2017 fall soccer program is now underway and will run through Sept. 4.

The soccer program is for area youth ages 4-13. Practices and games will be held at the Nashville City Park. The registration fee is $50 per player and can be turned in at the park office or paid by phone at (870) 845-7405. The park office is located at 1301 West Johnson Street.

The registration deadline is Sept. 4 and no late entries will be accepted.

Nashville’s ‘Pack the Park’ event Sept. 9

Plans are underway for the Pack the Park event scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Nashville City Park.

The event is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include yard sales, a trade day, the annual car show and the USA/ASA Fall State Softball Tournament.

The Nashville Parks and Recreation Department is currently looking for festival vendors, individual and family yard sales and kiddie ride and bounce houses vendors, etc., to fill the park.

Yard sale and craft vendor spots will be $25. Food and bounce house vendors can call the park at (870) 845-7405 for more details about pricing.

NHS Class of 1956 to gather Oct. 26

Members of the Nashville High School class of 1956 will gather for a reunion on Thursday, Oct. 26, according to Pat Blakely, one of the organizers.

The event will include a tour of Scrapper Arena and the football field.

‘Meet and greet’ for former coach

His former players, students and fans will join former Scrapper football coach Joe Goodrum for a “meet and greet” before the Sept. 1 home football game with Hope.

Goodrum coached the Scrappers 50 years ago, and his 1967 team was notable.

The event will be from 6-7 p.m. in the Scrapper Room at the stadium. Former players, friends and the public are invited.

Orange and Black Bash set for Friday at Scrapper Stadium

The Orange and Black Back-to-School Bash will be Friday, Aug. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Scrapper Stadium. Admission is $2.

The event is sponsored by the Scrapper Booster Club.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., with the junior Scrapper scrimmage to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Introductions will follow the scrimmage, including eighth and ninth grade football players, junior high cheerleaders, high school cheerleaders, junior high band and high school band.

The high school Scrappers will scrimmage after the introductions.

The concession stand will be open, offering burgers, hot dogs, drinks, nachos, candy, popcorn and Scrapper sno-cones.

Scrapper gear will be for sale.