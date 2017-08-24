Former area standouts set for college game at Mineral

Mineral Springs’ Hornet Stadium will host a scrimmage game Friday, Aug. 25 between the Louisiana College Wildcats and the Hendrix College Warriors, with rosters featuring several former standout players from Nashville, Mineral Springs and Dierks.

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m., and admission will be by donation at the gate.

Hornet Coach David Bennett said the request to play “on the turf” at Hornet Stadium came from one of his former players, Ben McLaughlin, who is now the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the LC Wildcats.

McLaughlin was a two-time All-State quarterback at Dierks who went on to receive numerous accolades at LC including setting passing records for the American Southwest Conference and earning a spot in the college’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

Bennett said the Wildcats’ roster will include two more of his former players at Dierks – Curtis Seborn, an Outlaw place kicker known for booting a 52-yard field goal against Foreman, and Trendin McKinney, who ran up Outlaw records from the tailback position.

The roster for the Hendrix Warriors, who restarted their football program in 2013 with the Southern Athlete Association, will include former MS Hornet standout Tre Lacy and former Nashville Scrapper Justin Bean.