Changes coming to Montgomery County Fair Pageant

Time is running out to register for this year’s pageant!

The 2017 Montgomery County Fair Pageant schedule has been streamlined with the old two day schedule being combined into one day of pageants.

The Montgomery County Fair will be held August 12-19 with young ladies competing in eight divisions ranging from 0-21 years of age.

The pageant will be held, Monday, August 14, with competitions set to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Ode Maddox Building at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

Jennifer Barrett, one of the event coordinators explained that the pageant had been divided into two days several years ago because older contestants complained that they couldn’t show animals and compete in the pageant due to a conflict of schedules.

She added that the current fair schedule allows for participants in the pageant and livestock showing events to participate in both with the pageant held on Monday.

Categories include:

Baby Little Miss (0-12 months)

Tiny Little Miss (13-24 months)

Darling Little Miss (2-3 years old)

Little Miss (4-6 years old)

Princess (7-9 years old)

Miss Pre-Teen (10-12 years old)

Miss Teen (13-16 years old)

Fair Queen (17-21 years old)

Participants ages 0-12 years of age do not have to be a resident of Montgomery County to enter. However, Participants age 13-21 must have been a resident of Montgomery County for at least six months prior to the pageant, or have attended a school within the county for at least one semester. They must also remain a resident of the county for the following year until they pass the title to the next year’s winner. The only exception is if they are attending college outside the county.

All contestants are encouraged to ride in the parade to be held, Saturday, August 12, at 5 p.m.

All ages are determined by the date of the pageant.

A practice will be held for participants ages 0-6 years old, Thursday, August 10, at 6 p.m. in the Ode Maddox Building at the fairgrounds.

All other age groups will practice, Tuesday, August 8 at 6 p.m. in the Ode Maddox Building at the fairgrounds.

Practices are not mandatory, but all contestants are encouraged to attend.

There will be a Most Photogenic Award available in each category. All age groups are judged by certified fair pageant judges who are brought in from outside the county.

There will be one Crowd Favorite Award given this year. The Crowd Favorite Award is determined by the number of votes they receive. Votes are tabulated according to the number of tickets sold by the contestants before the pageant and those purchased by the audience during the pageant. Tickets are $1 each, or six for $5. Ticket sales have no bearing on the pageant contests themselves.

All tickets sold will be entered into a drawing for two gate passes for the Montgomery County Fair and two rodeo passes.

General admission for the pageant is $5 per adult and $3 per student. Children under five years of age will be admitted free of charge.

For more information, or to get an entry form please contact: Jennifer Barrett (479) 216-2176, Lisa Simpson (870) 334-2814, Christie Kennedy (870) 223-2390, Kathy Gossett (870) 867-5084, or Jalyn Hackney (870) 490-1868.

For a complete listing of rules and age groups please check the official Montgomery County Fair Catalogue. You can pick one up at various locations including the county extension office and the Montgomery County News.