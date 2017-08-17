Caddo Hills teacher receives state wide honor

Caddo Hills teacher, Justin Neel, was named 2017 New Teacher of the Year by The Arkansas Association for Career and Technical Education (ARACTE).

Neel was one of six people to receive awards at a ceremony held during the ARACTE conference in Hot Springs on July 30.

The New Teacher of the Year award recognizes a new teacher who has made significant contributions toward innovative or unique programs and has shown a high level of professionalism and commitment to career & technical education early in their career.

A school administrator wrote of Justin, “Justin has a great passion for educating his students and his enthusiasm really shows when you interact with him. He is an outstanding educator in the classroom. He teaches his content from a real world experience to the world around them. He wants students to be the best equipped employees when they enter the workforce. I truly applaud his efforts and what it means to educate the whole child in a well-rounded sense.”

Neel has been instrumental in applying for and receiving numerous grants for Caddo Hills High School. He has help establish the school’s small business program which works to teach students all aspects of running a small business.

Neel will be considered as a finalist for the 2018 ACTE Region IV title. The Region IV winner will be announced at the 2018 Region IV conference to be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico, April 2018.

Award winners include:

2017 ARACTE Teacher of the Year—Michelle Camp from Maumelle High School, Maumelle

2017 ARACTE Career Guidance Award — Carolyn McNeely from Crowley’s Ridge Education Service Cooperative, Jonesboro

2017 ARACTE Administrator of the Year—Starlinda Sanders from Bentonville Public Schools, Bentonville

2017 ARACTE Postsecondary Teacher of the Year—Linda Bean from Arkansas Technical University, Russellville

2017 ARACTE New Teacher of the Year—Justin Neel from Caddo Hills, Norman

2017 ARACTE Carl Perkins Community Service Award winner—Sherry Siler from Alma High School, Alma

For more information about the ACTE Excellence Awards, visit https://www.acteonline.org/awards

About ARACTE

Arkansas Association for Career and Technical Education is a division of the national organization Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE). We are proud to be a part of such an influential organization that supports and advocates for Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, educators, and students. Because of our partnered commitments to the continued growth, funding, and support for CTE, a promising future lies ahead for the programs in our nation, and even on our local and state level for Arkansas.