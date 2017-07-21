Scrapperette summertime hoops

The Scrapperette basketball program is hosting team camp each Thursday afternoon in July at Scrapper Arena. Junior and senior girls teams are competing.

The games began July 13 and will continue July 20 and 27.

The schedule for July 20 includes the following:

De Queen v. Murfreesboro juniors 1 p.m.

De Queen v. Murfreesboro seniors 1:30 p.m.

De Queen v. Kirby juniors 2:05 p.m.

De Queen v. Cossatot River seniors 2:35 p.m.

Murfreesboro v. Cossatot River juniors 3:10 p.m.

Murfreesboro v. Prescott seniors 3:40 p.m.

Kirby v. Magnolia juniors 4:15 p.m.

Nashville v. Cossatot River seniors 4:45 p.m.

Cossatot River v. Prescott juniors 5:20 p.m.

Nashville v. Magnolia juniors 5:50 p.m.

Nashville v. Prescott seniors 6:20 p.m.

Nashville v. Prescott juniors 6:55 p.m.