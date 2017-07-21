Home Sports Scrapperette summertime hoops

Scrapperette summertime hoops

Nashville News Leader
Annabelle Bowman (second from left) hits a shot in the junior Scrapperettes’ win over De Queen Thursday at Scrapper Arena. The juniors also defeated Murfreesboro.

The Scrapperette basketball program is hosting team camp each Thursday afternoon in July at Scrapper Arena. Junior and senior girls teams are competing.

The games began July 13 and will continue July 20 and 27.

The schedule for July 20 includes the following:

De Queen v. Murfreesboro juniors 1 p.m.

De Queen v. Murfreesboro seniors 1:30 p.m.

De Queen v. Kirby juniors 2:05 p.m.

De Queen v. Cossatot River seniors 2:35 p.m.

Murfreesboro v. Cossatot River juniors 3:10 p.m.

Murfreesboro v. Prescott seniors 3:40 p.m.

Kirby v. Magnolia juniors 4:15 p.m.

Nashville v. Cossatot River seniors 4:45 p.m.

Cossatot River v. Prescott juniors 5:20 p.m.

Nashville v. Magnolia juniors 5:50 p.m.

Nashville v. Prescott seniors 6:20 p.m.

Nashville v. Prescott juniors 6:55 p.m.

Jessica Bradford (left) puts up a shot against De Queen Thursday afternoon. The Scrapperettes lost to the Lady Leopards.
Adalyn Dunn (left) makes a shot against De Queen July 13 at Scrapper Arena. The Scrapperettes will host junior and senior team camp July 20 and 27. Games on July 27 will begin at 1 p.m., with the last contest set for 6:55.
Loran Wilcher moves the ball against the Scrapperettes in Murfreesboro’s 25-24 overtime win Thursday afternoon at Scrapper Arena.

