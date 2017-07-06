Scrapper Showdown set; former NFL star to speak

Former NFL star Keith Jackson will be the guest speaker at the Scrapper Showdown Monday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. in the Nashville High School cafeteria. The Showdown is a fund-raiser for the Scrapper Booster Club.

A native of Little Rock, Jackson graduated from Parkview High School and attended the University of Oklahoma from 1984-1987 on a football scholarship as a tight end. During his career, the Sooners were 42-5-1 and won the national championship. Jackson received his bachelor of arts degree from OU in 3 1/2 years.

He was the 13th pick in the first round of the 1988 NFL draft. During his first season, Jackson recorded 81 receptions for 869 yards and 6 touchdowns and was the NFC offensive rookie of the year. He was the only first-year player to be selected for the NFL Pro Bowl.

In nine seasons with Philadelphia, Miami and Green Bay, Jackson was picked for six Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro three times. In his final season, Jackson made 40 catches for 505 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns. The Packers were 16-3 and won the Super Bowl.

Before he retired from the NFL, Jackson saw the need to help American youth during the violence and turmoil they faced. He developed an academic center for youth in Little Rock. In 1992, PARK (Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids) was incorporated and became a non-profit organization under his leadership as board president.

Jackson worked in broadcasting following his football career, serving as an analyst with TNT, the Oklahoma Sooner network, Fox Sports and the Arkansas Razorback Sports Network, IMG. He retired from the Razorback broadcasting position at the end of last season so that he will be able to attend his sons’ football games.

Along with Jackson’s presentation at the Showdown, the Booster Club will offer games, live and silent auction, raffle and other activities to be announced.

The Showdown helps provide money for all Scrapper and Scrapperette athletic programs, including state championship rings for the Scrapper cheerleaders and Scrapper baseball team. Both won state 4A titles last season.