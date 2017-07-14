Requests for Public Assistance Due Saturday to ADEM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Disaster recovery officials from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) and FEMA urge disaster-impacted Arkansas municipalities to get Requests for Public Assistance to ADEM no later than this Saturday, July 15.

Municipalities may fax the request form to ADEM at 501-683-7890.

Municipalities may seek FEMA 75 percent reimbursements for eligible disaster-related infrastructure repairs (roads, bridges, parks, public utilities, etc.); disaster debris removal and emergency protective measures caused by the disaster, such as police overtime.

Municipalities impacted by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding must have had damage between April 26 and May 19. Deferred maintenance repairs are not reimbursed.

The 28 Arkansas counties designated for Public Assistance are Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Cross, Faulkner, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Mississippi, Montgomery, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Poinsett, Prairie, Randolph, Saline, Washington, White and Woodruff.

REQUESTS MUST BE IN BY SATURDAY, JULY 15.

For updates on the Arkansas response and recovery, follow the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (@AR_Emergencies) on Twitter and Facebook and adem.arkansas.gov. Additional information is available at fema.gov/disaster/4318.