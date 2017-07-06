Obituary: Shay “Junebug” Swindle, 71, of Mount Ida

Shay L. “Junebug” Swindle Jr., age 71 of Mount Ida, AR, passed away June 26, 2017. Shay was born in Mount Ida, AR. April 28, 1946 to the late Shay L. Swindle Sr. and the late Molly Louise Hill Short.

Mr. Swindle is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother Richard Swindle.

He is survived by His Son’s Jeff Turner, Kenne Turner, Jared Chessher, Caleb Chessher, and Daughter Tanya Turner. Sisters Linda Wood, Charlotte Stiles, Teresa Stovall, Sandra Swindle, and Brothers David Swindle, Dale Swindle, and Paul Swindle. Grandsons Harley Turner, Nick Turner, Triston Branch, Granddaughters Alicia Turner, Hailey Bailey Turner, and Aryanne Willow Theriaualt.

Services will be held at a later date. Mr. Swindle was sent for cremation under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR.