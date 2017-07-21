Obituary: Mary Gilbert Freed, 92, of Chalfont, Penn.

Mary Gilbert Freed, age 92, of Chalfont, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2017.
She was born on June 16, 1925 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Robert Gilbert and Mary Raitch Gilbert. On June 25, 1950, she was married to Paul Freed.
She was a member of the Lansdale Seventh Day Adventist Church and very active in her younger years. A retired accountant, she enjoyed crocheting and working puzzles and word games. She enjoyed cooking and canning fresh vegetables from their garden.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Freed of Chalfont, Pennsylvania; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Cheryl Bartholomew of Fort Worth, Texas, Donna and Tim Bainum of Bonnerdale, Arkansas, Bonnie and Darrell Taylor of Fairfield, Montana and Connie and John Clinton of Honolulu, Hawaii; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brother, John Gilbert of Lansdale, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.
Services were held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 14, 2017, in the Bonnerdale Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Rob Neall officiating.
Visitation was held on Thursday, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the funeral home.
Interment was in the Bonnerdale Seventh Day Adventist Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.
