Obituary: Mary Gilbert Freed, 92, of Chalfont, Penn.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Freed of Chalfont, Pennsylvania; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Cheryl Bartholomew of Fort Worth, Texas, Donna and Tim Bainum of Bonnerdale, Arkansas, Bonnie and Darrell Taylor of Fairfield, Montana and Connie and John Clinton of Honolulu, Hawaii; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brother, John Gilbert of Lansdale, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 14, 2017, in the Bonnerdale Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Rob Neall officiating.

Visitation was held on Thursday, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Interment was in the Bonnerdale Seventh Day Adventist Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

