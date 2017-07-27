Obituary: Jayne Toland McClure, 67, of Fayetteville

Jayne Toland McClure, 67, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away July 17, 2017 in Fayetteville surrounded by her family. She was born March 23, 1950 in Nashville, Ark., to Jay Van Toland and Mary (Atha) Toland.

Jayne was married to her husband Mike for 46 years and her greatest passion was being Nana to her five grandchildren. In addition to family activities she loved attending Razorback sporting events and serving on the community meals team at her church, Central United Methodist.

Jayne is survived by her husband, Mike McClure; one son, Wes McClure and wife Lauren of Fayetteville, Ark.; one daughter, Laura Bonfim and husband, Rick, of Macon, Ga.; one sister, Vickie Gill (Larry Wooldridge) of Little Rock, Ark.; and five grandchildren, Mary Jayne Bonfim, Harrison Bonfim, Lawson McClure, Spencer Kate McClure, and Rowen Jayne McClure.

A memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville with Rev. Emily Birch officiating.

In lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be made to Community Meals c/o Central United Methodist Church, 6 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701; UAMS Rockefeller Cancer Institute, 4018 West Capitol Ave., Little Rock, AR 72205; or U of A Wesley Foundation, 520 N Lindell Ave., Fayetteville, AR, 72701.