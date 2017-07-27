Obituary: James Thomas “Jim Tom” Smith, 93, of Murfreesboro

James Thomas “Jim Tom” Smith, age 93 of Murfreesboro, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 in Little Rock.

He was born on Sept. 30, 1923 in the Springhill community near Murfreesboro, Ark., to the late Zadie Smith and Bessie Lockeby Smith.

Jim graduated from Moyers High School in Moyers, Okla., and attended Southeastern State College in Durant, Okla. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1943 with service in New Guinea and the Southern Philippines as an airframe and powerplant mechanic. He received the World War II Victory Ribbon, Good Conduct Metal, American Theater Ribbon, A.P. Theater Ribbon and Silver Service Star.

After an honorable discharge he returned to Murfreesboro, Ark., and started his own business, Smith’s Locker Plant and Grocery, in 1947, and continued this business until 2002. During his retirement years, he enjoyed his farm, raising cattle, and his special dog Sally.

Jim Tom was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro where he served as Sunday School Teacher and chairman of ushers. Jim Tom was a Master Mason and served as Worshipful Master. He served many years as an elected member of the Murfreesboro City Council.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Harrison Smith; and a son, James William Smith.

Survivors include: his son, Robert Smith (Muffin); his daughter, Mary Carolyn Smith Bailey (Richard); four grandsons, Harrison Davis, William Davis, Samuel Bailey, and Miles Smith; a niece, Joyce Washburn; a nephew, Larry Harrison. As well as the Cox family, the Jennings family, the Charles McKinnon family, and the family of Verna and Goodlet Webb. Special thanks to Dr. Tena Murphy, Dr. Graves Hearnsberger, Dr. Mark Floyd, and Murfreesboro Nursing Home staff for all the care provided.

Visitation was Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. Services followed at 11 a.m. with Bro. Johnny Baker officiating. Burial followed at Kelley Cemetery in the Springhill Community.

Pallbearers included: Matt Briley, Jim O’Neal, Al Kizzia, Harrison Davis, William Davis, and Miles Smith. Honorary Pallbearers: Samuel Bailey, Marty Withers, Larry McKinnon, Jimmy McNab, Earl Free, David Terrell, Ricky Branch, and Dennis Smithson.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.