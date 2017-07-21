Obituary: Hope Darleen Manley, 80, of Mount Ida

Hope Darleen Manley of Mount Ida, AR, passed away on July 12, 2017. She was born May 30, 1937 in Trojan, SD to the late Merle Badger and Nora Vandyke. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Dickey Badger, Sterling Badger, Clyde Badger, Herb Badger and sisters, Patricia Smith and Ramona Hurm.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, L.J. Manley, children, Wanda F. Pierce (Bill), Barbara K. Black (Daniel), Kenneth J. Manley (Brenda), Carla J. Rose (Bill), Jay D. Manley (Teresa), Kristie R. Manley (Kevin), Justin R. Manley (MiMi), a multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her siblings, Leona McFarland of Newell, SD, Kenny Badger of Pierre, SD, Judy Krull of Pringle, SD, Margie Bandy of Valdez, AK, Lila Caspers of New Underwood, SD, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.