Obituary: Herbert Lee Porter, 80, of Amity

Herbert Lee Porter, age 80, of Amity, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

He was born on March 9, 1937 in Langley, the son of Otis Porter and Annie McGough Porter. On August 20, 1960, he was married to Betty Fisk Porter who preceded him in death on October 24, 2009. He was also preceded him in death by his parents; five brothers, Winford Porter, Gradie Porter, Ray Porter, Bill Porter and Donald Porter; and one sister, Joyce Rasberry.

He was a retired sawmill worker, carpenter and member of the Amity Second Baptist Church. He enjoyed being with his grandchildren and sitting in the swing.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Herbert Wayne and Sherry Porter of Hot Springs; his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Thomas Jordan of Amity; five grand- children; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Orbie Porter of Corpus Christi, Texas and Douglas Porter of Alpine; four sisters, Winnie Morris of Dierks, Mary Kersey of Kirby, Betty Whisenhunt and Annita Francis, both of Amity; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Barbara Taylor of Amity.

Services were held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood with Bro. Billy Thomason and Bro. Billy Kersey officiating.

Interment was in the Langley Hall Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tony Porter, Gaylon Porter, Larry Porter, Chris Kersey, Wayne Phillips and Wesley Jordan.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.