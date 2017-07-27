Obituary: Henry D. Flowers, 79, of Saratoga

Henry D. Flowers, 79, of Saratoga, Ark., died Friday, July 21, 2017 at his home.

He was born Nov. 16, 1937 in Dothan, Ala., to the late Glen and Jewel King Flowers.

He was a retired mechanic for Domtar. He was a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by a son, David Flowers, and three sisters.

Survivors include: his wife, Carol Fountaine Flowers of Saratoga; a child, Courtney Davis of Texarkana, Ark.; siblings Joyce Hall of Dothan, Ala., and Larry Flowers of Marshall, Texas; also, a grandchild.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home. Send the family an online sympathy message to nashvillefh.com.