Obituary: Beverly Ann (Swindle) Campbell, 85, of Mount Ida

Beverly Ann (Swindle) Campbell of Mount Ida, died July 15, 2017 after a brief illness. She was born November 3, 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Campbell, her parents Sol and Nina Swindle, sister, Jane Whittington, and brother, Dale Swindle Sr.

She is survived by sons Patrick (Marilyn) and Jeffery (Stephen Elbel), nephews, Steve (Sally) Whittington, Joe (Gladys) Whittington, Dale (Maryann) Swindle, Tim (Carole) Swindle and many grand nephews and nieces. She had many close friends and companions she considered family.