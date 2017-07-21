Obituary: Beverly Ann (Swindle) Campbell, 85, of Mount Ida

Beverly Ann (Swindle) Campbell of Mount Ida, died July 15, 2017 after a brief illness. She was born November 3, 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Campbell, her parents Sol and Nina Swindle, sister, Jane Whittington, and brother, Dale Swindle Sr.
She is survived by sons Patrick (Marilyn) and Jeffery (Stephen Elbel), nephews, Steve (Sally) Whittington, Joe (Gladys) Whittington, Dale (Maryann) Swindle, Tim (Carole) Swindle and many grand nephews and nieces. She had many close friends and companions she considered family.
A longtime public educator and librarian, Beverly taught at Mount Ida, Caddo Hills, and Lake Hamilton Schools. She served as the librarian for the Montgomery County Library and was an ardent library supporter. Friends and former students remember her fondly.
As Beverly wished, there will be no service. Memorials may be sent to The Friends of the Montgomery County Library, P.O. Box 189, Mount Ida, AR 71957. Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR.
