Junior, senior orientation set at Nashville High School

Parent-student orientation for incoming juniors and seniors at Nashville High School will be held Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m. at Scrapper Arena.

Students will receive their schedules for 2017-18, according to Principal Tate Gordon.

“There will be a lot more important information for dates, ACT, scholarships and NCAA requirements,” Gordon said. The students will also receive information on FAFSA.

Gordon said parents and students should attend. “Students must be there with parents or guardians to get a schedule change,” he said.

Sophomore orientation was held during the spring semester, Gordon said. Sophomores may pick up their schedules Wednesday, July 26, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the NHS office. They will also receive student folders which should be returned during the district’s open house in August.

In addition to other forms, the folder includes a schedule change request for sophomores. That form must be returned by the afternoon of July 31, Gordon said.