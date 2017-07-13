Info session set July 26 for CASA

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will host a volunteer information session in the Nashville CASA office at 113 W. Clark St. in Nashville Wednesday, July 26, from 1-5:30 p.m.

A CASA representative will be on hand during that time to provide information and to answer questions about important volunteer opportunities.

Anyone interested in learning more about the CASA volunteer program and the work CASA does in the community to help foster children should drop by and visit with the representative.

CASA trains and utilizes community volunteers to advocate for children who have been removed from their abusive or neglectful home environment and placed in a safe foster care home in the area of Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas.

The goal of CASA is to provide a trained volunteer to advocate for these children so that they may return to a safe and loving home. The advocate will ensure that the foster youth receives the services and support that he or she deserves.

CASA has volunteers from all walks of life. Thorough training will be provided, and a supportive staff will be there to help in any way.

For more information contact CASA at (903) 792-1030 or visit www.casatexarkana.org