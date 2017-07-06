Cossatot LPN students pinned in ceremony at Lockesburg Gym

LOCKESBURG – University of Arkansas Cossatot held the 2017 Licensed Practical Nursing pinning ceremony in the UA Cossatot Bank of Lockesburg Gymnasium on June 23rd at 6 p.m.

The event commemorated the completion of all state and college requirements for UAC nursing students.

While providing opening remarks during the evening, UA Chancellor Dr. Steve Cole said, “I wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for nurses and EMTs.

“I am appreciative to the doctors that provided care, but the first responders and nurses are the ones who saved my life.”

The LPN Pinning Ceremony featured 25 graduating nurses and accommodated their family and friends.

Kim Dickerson, Medical Education Division Chair at UA Cossatot thought the ceremony was perfect, “You couldn’t ask for a better group of students. Our faculty and staff set the bar pretty high in all of our medical programs and our students always respond.

“We are doing all we can to fill the critical shortage of medical personnel in our region.”

UA Cossatot plans to hold all future graduations at the Lockesburg campus.

For more information about renting the UA Cossatot Bank of Lockesburg Gymnasium or Conference Room, please visit the Community Facilities page at www.cccua.edu.