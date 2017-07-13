Caddo Hills Sr. Beta Club Robotics Team wins Nationals

The Caddo Hills Sr. Beta Club robotics team traveled to Orlando, Florida on June 28th, 2017 to compete at the Sr. Beta National Convention held at Walt Disney World Resort. It is a competition of the best from all over the United States and China. Team members were Daniel Baker, Hunter Blackwood, Colton Cowart, Austin Tweedle, and Chandler West. The Caddo Hills Sr. Beta Sponsor is Paula Jester.

The creation of their robot is inspired by the county in which the school is located. Montgomery County, Arkansas is the Quartz Crystal Capital of the World.

“The Ouachita Mountain range of Arkansas is one of only three known areas in the world to have enough high quality quartz crystal to warrant mining. More than two million tons of quartz is mined in Montgomery County for uses ranging from decorative items to computer chips. Each year Montgomery County has an annual Quartz Crystal Festival and Crystal Dig. Many Tourists come to dig quartz crystal.” (http://montgomerycounty.arkansas.gov/)

C2 HAD – The name of our robot has a double meaning: our first name initials and also scientific measurements:

C2 – Chandler and Colton and it stands for Speed of Light (even though it is not super fast, it does move)

H – Hunter and it stands for Enthalpy (internal energy of the system)

A – Austin and it stands for Amperes (electrical current of the system)

D – Daniel and it stands for Distance (travel the course on the mat)

The theme of the 2017 Sr. Beta Club Robotics Competition was Movers, Shakers, and Creators.

C2HAD was designed to MOVE to a given sample of dirt and crystals and collect it using its robotic arm. Then it deposits the sample into the tray where it SHAKES the dirt from the crystals. It will then replace the sample container and MOVE on to the next one. We have CREATED a robot that will perform a meaningful task for our community.