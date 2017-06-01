Two from area drown, one missing in weekend flooding near Branson

The search continues for a Tollette woman who has been missing since her vehicle was swept away by high waters Saturday night at Branson, Mo. Two Nashville residents drowned in the accident.

Teams of volunteers were still searching Tuesday for Whitney McDonald, 31.

Nashville residents Antonio Finley, 37, and Kaliea Munn, 17, were drowned in the accident. Their bodies have been recovered.

Two others were swept from the vehicle but survived the raging waters. They include Jermar Finley of Nashville, the brother of Antonio Finley; and Princess Thomas of Mineral Springs.

They were in a church group which was in Branson for the HoopsPlay Basketball Tournaments held at different sites in the community, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

McDonald was thought to be the driver of the vehicle which was swept off the road by high waters after a heavy rain fell in a two-hour span.

Branson authorities said the driver and passengers were not familiar with the area and didn’t see the water.

Four State Search and Rescue, a volunteer team from Joplin, joined the search Monday and used cadaver dogs as part of the effort.

Finley’s body was found along Fall Creek Road near Cooper Creek Resort about 2 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Munn’s body was recovered shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday near the Cooper Creek Public Access Area on Lake Taneycomo.

There will be a brief prayer event at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at First Providence Outreach Ministry located on South Fourth Street, Nashville.

The victims and survivors were all members of the church. Participants are urged to bring a flower to the event which is open to the public.