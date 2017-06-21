Stand Up for America to be held July 1 at Nashville City Park

Stand Up for America to be held July 1 at Nashville City...

Arkansas native Barrett Baber will be the featured entertainer at the 28th Stand Up for America celebration Saturday, July 1, at the Nashville City Park.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. with a ladies a capella group from Texarkana, followed by the local band Download.

The patriotic show will begin at 6:30 p.m., honoring the nation and members of the Armed Forces.

Baber will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and perform until the fireworks show begins around 9:30.

Baber is from Marion, Ark., and finished second on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2015.

He attended Ouachita Baptist University, where he performed with the Ouachita Singers. Baber was among the survivors of American Airlines Flight 1420 which crashed during a thunderstorm while attempting to land at Little Rock National Airport, Adams Field, in June 1999. The Singers were returning from a European concert tour. The director’s 14-year-old daughter and a member of the Singers died of injuries from the crash.

Baber’s interest in music began with frequent visits to Memphis, Tenn., a few miles away from Marion.

On Beale Street, he heard performances including blues, R&B, country and rock.

Along with being selected as a finalist on “The Voice,” Baber won the national CBS Grammy Gig of a Lifetime in 2014. His recently released full-length album “A Room Full of Fighters” debuted in the top 10 on iTunes Top 100 Albums chart.