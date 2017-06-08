Search underway for missing Montgomery County boy

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a search for a 10 year old boy missing from the Williams Creek area east of Mount Ida.

Fischer Newton has been missing from his home since 8:30 a.m. He was last seen wearing gym shorts, a blue digital camouflage long sleeve shirt with the work “HUK” printed on it. He was also wearing muck boots.

Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas Department of Corrections, US Forest Service and Mount Ida Volunteer Fire Department are assisting in the operation.

If anyone has any information please call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 867-3151.