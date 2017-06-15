Scrappers wrap up team camps at Southern Arkansas, Ouachita

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

The Nashville Scrappers wrapped up their summer camp schedule last week at Southern Arkansas University June 6 and Ouachita Baptist University June 8.

“We got a whole lot of reps over those two days,” Coach Mike Volarvich said. “We had three camps in a seven-day period,” counting the first one June 2 at Scrapper Stadium. “That’s more than I would have liked, but it’s where the camps fell.”

The remainder of the summer will include 7-on-7 competition, weights and conditioning.

Volarvich saw “a lot of good things” from the camps. “We got to play a lot of kids, especially with our spring being cut short. We treated these like extra spring practices.”

The Scrappers faced “a lot of different teams. It’s always exciting for the kids to see different players and how they match up,” Volarvich said.

Competition at SAU included Fairview, Magnolia, El Dorado, Hope, Hamburg and Strong.

Teams the Scrappers played at OBU included Fairview, Sylvan Hills, Little Rock Christian, Forrest City and Pulaski Academy.

“We got in a lot of reps. The days we go to camp, there’s no weight room or runnning program, but we get a lot of running and conditioning on the field,” Volarvich said.

In addition, “There’s a lot of learning. We see different offenses and different defenses. We learn on the fly. During the season, we prepare all week for a certain offense or defense [before a game].”

During the camps, “We line up against teams like El Dorado that are bigger and faster, or Pulaski Academy that practices year-round. They’re in mid-season form. Other teams had bare offenses and defenses, but they bring exotic blitzes.”

Camps are a learning experience for the young Scrappers. “For our sophomores on the offensive line, this was their seventh or eighth varsity day ever. They’re lining up against these teams with guys who are college commits. I’m proud of the way we competed,” Volarvich said.

The Scrappers traveled to Benton Tuesday for 7-on-7 and will compete in 7-on-7 Thursday at Fairview.

The Arkansas Activities Association’s dead period will be at the end of June and early July.

The Scrappers will compete in 7 on 7 July 12 at Malvern.

Players will report to the weight room three days a week in June and July before fall practice begins in August.

The season opener will be Friday, Sept. 1, at home against Hope.