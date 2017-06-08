Robotics I, II to be offered at Nashville High

Nashville High School students will have the opportunity to take robotics courses during the 2017-18 academic year.

Assistant Principal Kim Slayton said Robotics I and Robotics II “meet the requirements for coding” from the Arkansas Department of Education and Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Last year, computer coding was taught through the math department, Slayton said.

The school offered a robotics team sponsored by David Schwope, but there wasn’t a robotics class.

Schwope will teach the robotics classes to be offered in the coming year.

“He’s excited about it,” Slayton said.

In addition to robotics, the state also allows some business classes and some math classes to meet the coding requirement, according to Slayton.