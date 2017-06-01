Relay for Life Saturday at Nashville City Park

The annual Howard County Relay for Life cancer society fund-raiser will be Saturday.

In hopes of boosting participation, organizers this year moved the relay from the usual Friday night. The event will be in the Nashville City Park, beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at approximately 10.

Relay teams will be selling food and refreshments, and offering activities as fund-raising efforts.

There will be ‘victory’ laps for cancer survivors and for cancer caregivers, and luminaria will be lit as part of a rememberance ceremony.

All funds go to the cancer research and service activities of the American Cancer Society.

The public is invited to participate.