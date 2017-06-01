Obituary: William Edward “Bill Ed” McKenney; Mount Ida

William Edward McKenney (Bill Ed) passed away at his home in Mt. Ida, AR on Monday, May 22, 2017. He was born February 5, 1930 to Eddy George McKenney and Willie Katherine Fisher McKenney in Silver, AR.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; stepparents, Helen McKenney and Lester Goodner; son, Eddy Lloyd McKenney; granddaughter, Breanna Lynn Miller; brothers, Robert McKenney, John Goodner, Jerry Goodner; sister-in-law. Beth Goodner; and sons-in-law, Wayne Stevens and Felipe Navarro.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Joanne Hopkins McKenney, whom he met and married in Anchorage, Alaska. He also leaves behind what he called “his greatest accomplishments’·, his children: Charles (Shirley) McKenney; Cheryl Stevens (Jeffrey Sydenstricker) of Mt. Ida, AR; Teresa (Corky) Light of Arkadelphia; Lori (David) Bellows of Glenwood,AR; and Deanna (Gary) Miller of Waldorf, MD.
His surviving grandchildren are Terry Strickland Jr., Donna (Donald) Kite, Jennifer Marshall (Erik Zinger), Joanne (Joel) Baker, Jordan Marshall (Allison Haws), Jesse (April) Light, Nicol (Jerod) Batson, Mallory Stone, Lynell (Justin) Mattingly, Lori-Ana Guillen, Crystal Miller Estevez, Shane Miller, Melissa (Spencer) DeWaele, Avery (Sandra) Thompson, Caleb Thompson, Devin Thompson, Nicole (Steve) Weller and Chris Nicholson. Bill also has 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
His surviving siblings are Martha Joyce (Bill) McKay; Steve Goodner; Tom (Linda) Goodner of Arkansas; Tyna Millacci of Hawaii; sister-in-law, Phyllis Goodner of Arkansas; Jim (Jean) McKenney; Prudence (Glenn) Milliern; George (Franny) McKenney; Janet (Don) Gauthier; sister-in-law, Tamara McKenney of Washington State and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was a member of the Black Springs Masonic Lodge #543, the American Legion Post 0313, and had been a teacher and Sunday School teacher. Bill Ed had a deep love of God, his family and Country.
His hobbies included camera, gun, knife and rock collecting, ying, automotive mechanics, gardening, crossword and Sudoku puzzles, reading, and hunting.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. This is in memory of Bill Ed’s little granddaughter, Breanna Lynn Miller.
Memorial Service followed by a Reception will be at the First United Methodist Church, 243 Whittington Street, Mount Ida, Arkansas on Friday, June 9, 2017 at 11 :30 a.m. with Reverend Russell Hull officiating. Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR.
