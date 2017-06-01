Obituary: William Edward “Bill Ed” McKenney; Mount Ida

William Edward McKenney (Bill Ed) passed away at his home in Mt. Ida, AR on Monday, May 22, 2017. He was born February 5, 1930 to Eddy George McKenney and Willie Katherine Fisher McKenney in Silver, AR.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; stepparents, Helen McKenney and Lester Goodner; son, Eddy Lloyd McKenney; granddaughter, Breanna Lynn Miller; brothers, Robert McKenney, John Goodner, Jerry Goodner; sister-in-law. Beth Goodner; and sons-in-law, Wayne Stevens and Felipe Navarro.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Joanne Hopkins McKenney, whom he met and married in Anchorage, Alaska. He also leaves behind what he called “his greatest accomplishments’·, his children: Charles (Shirley) McKenney; Cheryl Stevens (Jeffrey Sydenstricker) of Mt. Ida, AR; Teresa (Corky) Light of Arkadelphia; Lori (David) Bellows of Glenwood,AR; and Deanna (Gary) Miller of Waldorf, MD.

His surviving grandchildren are Terry Strickland Jr., Donna (Donald) Kite, Jennifer Marshall (Erik Zinger), Joanne (Joel) Baker, Jordan Marshall (Allison Haws), Jesse (April) Light, Nicol (Jerod) Batson, Mallory Stone, Lynell (Justin) Mattingly, Lori-Ana Guillen, Crystal Miller Estevez, Shane Miller, Melissa (Spencer) DeWaele, Avery (Sandra) Thompson, Caleb Thompson, Devin Thompson, Nicole (Steve) Weller and Chris Nicholson. Bill also has 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.